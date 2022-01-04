Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Tuesday, released his personal email address to the Nigerian public, urging them to avail him their opinion on the performance of the ministry under his watch.

In a brief statement issued yesterday, Amaechi wrote: “I am very grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the opportunity he has given me to serve the nation as the Minister of Transportation.

“Our major focus as a Ministry has been the revamping of dilapidated railway and moribund maritime sector which are key means of transportation and major sources of revenue respectively.

“However, we understand the need for appraisal and so desire to know from the citizenry how we have fared, being that we are accountable to you.

“Therefore, your feedback on the performance of the Ministry thus far is important to us. We desire to know where you feel we have succeeded or are succeeding, where we should improve, and or where you feel we are failing or have failed.

“It is our duty and desire to do better and keep improving. Kindly email me at [email protected]. I will deeply appreciate this gesture,” the statement read.