Amaechi nominated for Blue Economy ‘Maritime Security’ award

Minister of Transport, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has been nominated for the Maritime Security category of the Blue Economy in Africa award over his introduction and implementation of deep blue security project.

The award according to the organizers, Africa Blue Economy Forum, ABEF, “Is in recognition for his role in the introduction and implementation of deep blue security project which has led to a marked reduction of the incidences of piracy at sea and overall improvement of maritime security across the Gulf of Guinea.”

Also, Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, was nominated champion of Blue Economy in Africa.

Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya was also nominated for the Livelihood Improvement category for promoting programs and efforts to improve livelihood and social inclusion in coastal communities in Kenya through harnessing blue economy opportunities in tourism, transport and aquaculture.

The awards will be presented to the recipients on March 12, 2022, at a public event in Nairobi, Kenya.

