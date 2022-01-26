FOLLOWING the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on December 17, 2019, for the arrest of the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprise, BPE, Dr. Alex Okoh, over the Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria, ALSCON, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, and the subsequent stay of execution order by the Federal Court of Appeal on his request, the Federal Court of Appeal has reaffirmed the order of the High Court.



The Supreme Court had in 2012 in a unanimous judgement, affirmed that BFI Group was the successful bidder for the Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria, ALSCON, and subsequently ordered the company transferred to the group.

Consequently, the company approached the Federal High Court siting in Abuja, praying that the BPE be made to obey and implement the unanimous judgment of the Apex court, by transferring the Share Purchase Agreement and other necessary documents to the BFI Group as the preferred winner of the bid.

The High Court, after intensive hearings, ordered that Okoh be remanded in prison custody for disobedience of the Apex Court’s order.

Consequently, Okoh and the BPE approached the Court of Appeal to stay the execution of the High Court judgement.

Two years after, the Appeal Court found Alex Okoh and the BPE deficient in their appeal, and in want of empirical evidence to prove their case.

It consequently, upheld the judgement of Justice Anwuri Chikere of the Federal High Court Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen after the ruling, President of the BFI Group, High Chief, Dr. Reuben Jaja, said: “This judgement of the Appeal Court indicates finality to the long legal tussle. It would basically ensure that both parties understand that there is a limitation to legal tussle, and let us focus on helping our country to move forward. This is our administration, this government is serious with rehabilitating and refocusing the economy, and those of us who are in the private sector, and are positioned and willing to assist this government move forward must be given a chance to support not just this government but the country in general.

“This judgement has rekindled my confidence in my country, particularly the judiciary. The judiciary looked at the matters and left all the rhetoric and issues that aren’t vital to the assessment of the truth and facts and merits of the case, so the judgement has given me a strong confidence as a business man, and also it has reassured international investors who may be thinking of coming into Nigeria, that the Legal system is strong and bold enough to take action on any case whether it involves the government or private sector, and take decisions that are based on fairness, equity and fair play. This is a signal not only to domestic captains of industry, but also to industrialists in the international community, who had interest in our nation.

‘’However, for civil servants who are privileged to be saddled with the responsibility of managing or directing the affairs of our most strategic public agencies in this country, I would appeal to them to be patriotic citizens and place their nation first, and above all things. Think first of what you can use that privileged position to do for your country and not what your country can do for you, according to President JF Kennedy. This is serious because your legacy must be quoted by succeeding generations. We must leave something of value for the future because our children will be competing with the children from other nations around the globe. We must not by our actions or inactions today, put them at a disadvantage in the future.”