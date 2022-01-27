Alpha Mead Group, a leading provider of total real estate and healthcare solutions, today announced the appointment of Dele Aloko as its new Executive Director, Corporate Services. Aloko will steer the directorate to achieve operational excellence while providing long-term growth strategy for the company.

Aloko has work experience spanning over 30 years in multiple industries including the oil & gas sector with Shell Petroleum Development Company and South Atlantic Petroleum.He is a proven business strategist with expertise across several fields including Legal Practice, Human Resource Management, Contracts Management, Corporate Communications and Public Sector Reforms among others.

Commenting on the appointment, the Group Managing Director, Alpha Mead, Engr Femi Akintunde said:”We are delighted to welcome Dele to the Alpha Mead family. He brings a wealth of experience, particularly in the business support functions, and possesses astrong track record of transforming businesses with improved processes and systems. The Alpha Mead brand is entering anew and exciting phase, and we are convinced that Dele will be integral in our next stage of growth.”

Aloko isa memberof various professional bodies including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPMN), Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), Chartered Instituteof Personneland Development (CIPD), and a Fellow of the Mentoring and Career Development Institute(MCDI). He takes over from Wale Odufalu who was recently appointed the Managing Director of the real estate development subsidiary, Alpha Mead Development Company.

“I’m honoured to take up this role at Alpha Mead Group. The deep-rooted values of the company resonate with me, the ambition is clear, and I look forward to working with the talents at the organisation,” said Dele Aloko.

In 2021, AMG’s Healthcare subsidiary, Alpha Mead Healthcare & Management Services Limited (AMHS) launched its Modular Healthcare Facility (MHF), a first-of-its-kind prefabricated, modularized diagnostic and clinic facility with telemedicine features that is set to revolutionise the indigenous healthcare space.