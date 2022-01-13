By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday, struck out a criminal charge brought against the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu, over his alleged involvement in a N75 million fraud.

In a ruling, Justice Charles Agbaza struck out the charges upon the request of the Inspector General of Police, IGP.

The IGP, who filed the charges, however, brought a motion on notice to the court requesting that the charges be terminated.

In the motion argued by his counsel, Mr Umoh Inah, the police chief asked the court to throw away the charges in the interest of justice.

The motion was not opposed by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, who stood for the Deputy Speaker. Trial Justice Charles Agbaza consequently ruled that the charges be immediately terminated.

Recall that the court in a ruling by Justice Charles Agbaza had issued an arrest warrant against Iwuanyanwu, which directed the Commander of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, headquarters, Abuja to execute the arrest warrant.

Justice Agabza issued the orders following Iwuanyanwu’s failure to appear in court to answer to the four-count charge filed against him by the Inspector-General of Police.

In the charge marked: CR/230/201, Iwuanyanwu and a firm, Sungold Estate Ltd were alleged to have defrauded Wanogan Farm Ltd to the tune of N75m by allegely making dishonest and fraudulent claims in respect of a property known as “Heroes Place, Plot 145 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The counts in the charge reads: “That you Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu, ‘m’ 36yrs and you SunGold Estate Ltd, on the 14th day of July, 2017, and on the 18th day of July 2017 you fraudulently conspired to wit: defrauded your victim, one Wanogan Farm Ltd to the sum of N75,000,000.00 transferred into your company’s account with account no. 0069177706, of a bank, you thereby commit an offence of criminal conspiracy punishable under section 97 of the Penal Code Law.

“That you Amarachi Chyna Iwauanyanwu ‘Mm’ 36yrs, and SunGold Estate Ltd, that on the 14th day of July, 2017, you dishonestly and fraudulently represented a property of Heroes Place, Plot 145 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, as your own, and upon such representation the sum of N75,000,000.00 was paid into your company’s account, with account No. 0069177706, of a bank, you thereby commit an offence dishonest or fraudulent execution of deed of transfer containing false statement of consideration punishable under Section 177 of the Penal Code Law.

“That you Amarachi Chyna lwuanyanwu ‘m’ 36yrs and you Sungold Estate Ltd, that on the 14th day of July 2017, the sum of N75,000,000.00 was transferred into your company’s account No. 0069177706 of a bank, for purchase of properties, which your victim believe and trusted your representation, but after transferring the said amount such representation turns out to be false, you thereby commit an offence of criminal breach of trust, punishable under Section 312 of Penal Code Law.

“That you Amarachi Chyna |lwuanyanwu ‘m’ 36yrs, and you SunGold Estate Ltd, that on the 14th day of July, 2017 and the 18th day of July 2017 the sum of N75,000,000.00 was transferred into your company’s account No. 0069177706 of a bank, upon your representation to your victim that you are the rightful owner of Heroes Place Shop situate at Plot 145 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent Wuse 2, Abuja. But after payment to your account, such representation turn out to be false, you thereby commit an offence of cheating, punishable under section 322 of the Penal Code Law.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA