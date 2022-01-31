By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, preferred a 17-count money laundering charge against former Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Equally cited as Defendants in the charge included a chieftain of the All Progressive, APC, Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, and five companies- Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

EFCC alleged that Okorocha who piloted affairs of Imo state from 2011 to 2019, conspired and diverted public funds to the tune of about N2.9 billion.

According to the anti-graft agency, the Defendants committed the alleged offence between October 2014 and February 2016.

It alleged that the Defendants sequentially siphoned funds from the Imo State Government House account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project account, and diverted same into accounts of private firms.

The charge was lodged before the court on a day Okorocha who is currently the Senator representing Imo West, declared his intention to contest for presidency in the 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, the court had yet to assign the case to any judge for the Defendants to be arraigned.