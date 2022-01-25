… Says Taraba Govt. Non-Discriminatory; Calls For Inter-religious Dialogue

By Femi Bolaji

The Taraba Inter-Faith Peace Coalition has cautioned religious groups in the state against utterances that can fan the embers of division among citizens of the state.

The group in a statement issued Tuesday in Jalingo, the state capital by its coordinators, Mallam Ayuba Abdullahi and Timothy Audu, came on the heels of the back and forth between Taraba state government and the Muslim Council over the allegation of marginalisation.

The group in the statement after its meeting said the state has enjoyed peaceful co-existence among adherents of various religions for over six years of the present administration, thus adding that the Darius Ishaku administration is non-discriminatory.

According to the group, “We have enjoyed a largely religious peaceful atmosphere under the Governor Ishaku-led administration; it’s extremely surprising that after almost seven years of good governance, any group would allege marginalization by this government.

“We want to immediately call on both sides to stop what is gradually snowballing into meaningless exchange of words.

“We must cherish our peace and also on no account should any group clamour for a same religion ticket at the governorship election.“

The group however called on governor Ishaku to immediately convene an inter-religious dialogue where allegation as raised by the Muslim Council can be genuinely discussed and addressed.

The group also expressed readiness to offer support for the discourse in any capacity. It further urged the Governor to restate his commitment to the people of the state.