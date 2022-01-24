By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

For allegedly abducting his wife and child, Malam Ismail Bello on Monday dragged one Hafsat Auwal before a Shari’a court in Kaduna.

Bello who said he was 40 years old, told the court that Hafsat Auwal who was an aunt to his wife connived with another woman, to kidnap his wife and his one-day-old baby.

He claimed that the suspects committed the act without permission and urged the court to compel them to return her and his baby.

He also begged that the court order them to pay him damages because the incident made him be extremely worried.

However, Hafsat Auwal told the court that they took the wife to her parent’s house as requested by them to take care of her properly for a while before she returns home, after giving birth.

Malam Salisu Abubakar Tureta, the presiding judge, ordered that the matter should not be entertained in the court because it was a matter that has to do with a family.

Vanguard News Nigeria