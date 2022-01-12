Commiserates with family of ex-gov

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the virtues of the late governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala, saying that he served the country and the people of Oyo State with dedication.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, commiserated with the Alao-Akala family, the government, and people of Oyo State on the passing of the former governor of the State.

According to the statement, “As a former police officer and civilian governor with an extensive political career, the President affirms that Otunba Akala served the country and the people of Oyo State with dedication, making very important contributions to the development of institutions and communities.

“The President trusts that family, friends, and associates who mourn the late governor, will honour his vision of entrenching good governance in the country and passion to lift the downtrodden in the society.”

President Buhari prayed God almighty to grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those who mourn.

