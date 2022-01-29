Alao Akala

By Adeola Badru

The remains of the former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, will be buried on February 18, 2022.

Otunba Alao- Akala died on January 12, 2022 at the age of 71.

According to the burial arrangements announced by the family of the Ogbomosho born-politician, the burial activities will commence on the February 14, 2022 with a fay of tributes by the Oyo state political class.

Praise night follows on Tuesday at his residence in Ogbomosho while Wednesday is for lying-in-state at the Oyo State Government House.

A cultural display and parade will be held in his honour on Thursday at his residence in Ogbomosho to be followed by a Christian wake in the evening of the same day.

Funeral service holds on Friday, February, 18, 2022 at Beulah Baptist Conference ground Ogbomosho after which his body will be interred at his residence Opadoyin Akala Residence, Ogbomosho.

Born on June 3, 1950, at Ogbomoso in the Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State, Otunba Alao-Akala was the Governor of Oyo state between 2007 and 2011.

He was also a deputy to Former governor Rasheed Ladoja.

