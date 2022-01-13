Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Stakeholders of Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Udom Emmanuel for his pragmatic disposition and development-driven leadership that has made the state an investors’ haven in the past six years.

In a communiqué at the end of the senatorial district stakeholders meeting/new year get-together, at the deputy governor’s lodge, Government House, they resolved that they would fully support the completion agenda and succession plan of Governor Emmanuel.

According to the communique, the resolutions made by the stakeholders came after they appraised the developmental strides of the current administration, the emerging political developments in the senatorial district, and in the state as a whole.

The communique read: “We commend Governor Emmanuel for his superlative performance in the state, particularly in the areas of industrialisation, aviation, massive road construction projects, human capital development, other infrastructural development in the areas of healthcare, education, agriculture, and the overall development of the state.

“The stakeholders appreciated the sustainable peace and harmonious co-existence that Akwa Ibom State people have experienced and enjoyed in the last six years, and urged all hands to be on deck to sustain the current climate of peace in the state.”

“The meeting agreed to zone the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial seat to Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika federal constituency, which is the only federal constituency yet to produce a senator in the political history of the senatorial district.

“The stakeholders unanimously endorsed the aspiration of Mr Emmanuel Enoidem for the senatorial election come 2023 and called on the people to massively support him.

“We resolved unambiguously that stakeholders of Ikot Ekpene senatorial district fully support the completion agenda and succession plan of Governor Emmanuel, and shall follow his direction in this regard.”

“W passed a vote of absolute confidence on Governor Emmanuel, for his pragmatic disposition and development-driven leadership that has opened up Akwa Ibom State to the world, and made the state an investors’ haven in the last six years.”

