By Chioma Onuegbu, UYO

AKWA Ibom State House of Assembly has denied a media report that the members received N100 million naira each from the N171.2 billion arrears of 13 percent dérivation refunded to the state government in the last quarter of 2021.

A state-based tabloid had, on Monday, published a news item alleging that its investigation revealed that the state government gifted each of the 26 lawmakers N100 million as their share of the windfall.

The report even alleged that the state Governor’s ‘Grade A Lawmakers’ received additional N20 million each.

It added that further investigation revealed that the largesse was being collected by the lawmakers in batches.

The report alleged: “Some of the lawmakers who were the first to receive the largesse did spontaneous empowerment before the yuletide.

“During the 2021 Christmas celebration, at least five members of the House of Assembly did constituency briefing and empowerment.

“Each spent at least N25 million on the constituency empowerment.”

‘It’s irresponsible journalism’

But the Chairman of House Committee on Information, and member representing Etinan State constituency, Dennis Akpan, Tuesday, described the media report as mischievous, false, and a futile attempt to mislead their constituents.

Akpan who is also the deputy leader of Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, stressed that such a thing never happened.

His words: “The said media report is a deliberate lie, it is untrue, misleading and mischievous; it is a futile attempt to mislead our constituents.

“Accordingly we deny same with all amount of vehemence.

“It is fake news and a deliberate attempt at bringing the image of the House into disrepute.

“The mere fact that some members of the State Assembly empowered their constituents during the Yuletide season should not bring this mendacious propaganda.

“Our members have deservedly sacrificed to meet the expectations of their various Constituents this yuletide.

“So the report is fake news, malicious and irresponsible journalism,” Akpan asserted.

Vanguard News Nigeria