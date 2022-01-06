The Akin Alabi foundation, has reiterated more commitment in its services to humanity as 80 lucky people got empowered today , as it celebrates its 10th year anniversary.

The foundation , a non governmental organization founded in the year 2011 by a philanthropist turn politician was created with the sole aim of empowering the less privileged.

The founder of the NGO, Honorable Akin Alabi who was full of thanksgiving to God on how far the foundation has come , noted that the foundation has being his pet project even before he ventured into politics.

He disclosed that the foundation at inception, was not an ibadan thing but national, and at some point became international, adding that the initial focus was basically to educate the youth both formal and informal in order to self employed,however the clamor to bring home the good initiative by his people gave rise to the establishment of the foundation at his constituency in Ibadan

He said when he got into politics , the focus changed a bit , as the less privileged particularly the women population were considered greatly In the empowerment scheme, irrespective of the party they belong to , and so far over a thousand and half people have benefited from the initiative in a decade .

The lawmaker representing Ona Ara / Egbeda state Constituency at the House of Representatives said apart delivering quality representation at the upper chamber which remains his sole duty, he has being able set aside a 250 million naira, monthly women empowerment initiative, and for the month of December 2021 , over 200 beneficiaries selected within his jurisdiction also benefited.

Honorable Alabi while reassuring his constituents of his maximum representation at all times and the spread of dividends of democracy, enjoined them to endeavor to live a healthy life style and always be their brother keeper by doing good to one another as we move on in the new year.

The chairman, Akin Alabi foundation , Mr . Abdul Fatai Sarumi lauded the founder of the foundation for his continuous love and drive towards creating such an outstanding empowerment program that has reached out to some many less privileged in the constituency.

Some of the previous beneficiaries present at the event while singing praises of the lawmaker , who they referred to as God sent and Original OmoAkin lauded the Lawmaker for the series of interventions provided in the last including free eye treatment for over 6000 residents at egbeda / Ona ara , free surgeries,SMEa trainings and other ,

They however prayed that the almighty continues to shine his fave on the lawmaker , protect him in all that he does and grant him all his good heart desires .

The event was graced by party leaders from the all progressive congress at Egbeda Ona ara Federal constituency, amongst which is Hon esho froM Ona Ara, alhaji Ogundipe, , yinka adeshina from Ona Ara. Alfa a Bolade, Babatunde Ronke leader from Ona Ara, alhaji laide busari from egbeda .