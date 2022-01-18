By Demola Akinyemi

The Gbabijo ruling house of Sabomi-Apoi Kingdom in Ese-odo local government area of Ondo State has appealed to the state government to rescind and reverse its approval of Chief Felix Koledoye as the Okiribiti of Sabomi Community because the matter is still pending before court for adjudication.

The Counsel to the protesting ruling house, Barrister Tosin Samuel Alawode in a letter addressed to Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu SAN among others ,made available to Vanguard expressed shock about the announcement of Chief Felix Koledoye as the Okiribiti of Sabomi-Apoi kingdom of Ese-Odo local government of Ondo State on Adaba 88.9 FM on 12th January 2022 as approved by the State Governing Council.

The letter is also copied to the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State; Commissioner, Ministry of local government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Chairman and Secretary Ese-odo local government, F.O Ayegbusi Esq (CLO) representing Ondo State government among, others.

He noted that the government rescind of its decision, when the matter is still before the court became necessary, as the present development could lead to breakdown of law and order in the community.

Alawode therefore urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, not to allow his name dragged in the mud and allow the rule of law run its full course without any interference whatsoever.

According to the letter in part “It is totally shocking and it is to our utter dismay to hear that this development as it is least expected stemming from the fact that there exists a pending matter before the High Court of the state where procedures leading to the nomination of the said ,Chief Felix Koledoye is being challenged.

“This matter has witnessed a substantial progress and the court made an order for status quo to be maintained pending the final determination of the case which is enjoying accelerated hearing before the court upon the undertaking made by all the parties, including your Excellency’s good office before the court. Hearing has commenced and listed for continuation on 2nd and 3rd of February 2022.”

It further noted that, “against the backdrop of this development, we deemed it fit to appeal to your Excellency’s reasoning to rescind the decision. Your Excellency, being a revered senior lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association(NBA) should never be seen to act in a manner that will breach rule of law ,undermine the integrity and sanctity of the court and our judicial system and bring them to disrepute.

“As such, we believe your Excellency will easily understand that decision that has been taken by the Governing Council of the State which you head can easily and has easily undermined the integrity of the judiciary and the Court of law as it grossly contradicts expectation of parties and that of the general populace when a matter is lis pendis, and may lead to a breakdown of law and order in the community.

“It is premised on the above that we hereby on behalf of our client, demand that your Excellency rescind and reverse the decision immediately to allow the rule of law run its full course without any interference whatsoever.

“We believe that this is not asking for too much but just basics that the extant laws provide and as professional colleagues, we do not think it is wise that your Excellency’s name be dragged into the mud.”