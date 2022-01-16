.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described the State’s former Governor, Chief Adebisi Akande as a compendium of wisdom.

Oyetola in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, to celebrate the former APC’s Interim National Chairman 83rd birthday, said Akande is a father and an exemplary elder statesman.

He commended the octogenarian for his service to the State while also hailing his contributions to the growth and success of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, a party he served as its first interim National Chairman.

The Governor said, “Baba Awon Omo Ke kee ke (father of small children), as we fondly call him is no doubt a peacemaker, whose love for a united Nigeria is unquantifiable.

“He is also a relentless elder statesman who is still active and working for a prosperous and democratic country. He is indeed a true progressive.

“As a quintessential administrator and a fine grassroots politician, Baba’s immense contributions to nation-building and national integration is written in the sands of time.

“Again, his legacy in the political space of Osun is unmatchable. History will not forget that it was Baba Akande who birthed the legacy of prudent and transparent management of men and resources in the State. He is a compendium of wisdom.

“On behalf of my family, government and good people of our darling State, I say thank you Baba for all you stand for and do.

I wish you prosperous years ahead in good health and more wisdom in service to God and humanity, as you continue to contribute to the growth of our party, the APC, Osun and Nigeria at large”.

