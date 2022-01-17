It was a great moment of joy as the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, landed at the Ibadan airport on a condolence visit to the people of Ibadan today.

On hand to receive him was, the prominent Oyo state politician, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi who is also the Okanlomo of Ibadan land, along with Bayo Adelabu, Fatai Ibikunle, Hon Mrs Sadipe, Prince Abbass Aleshinloye and Hon. Lasun Adebunmi.

From the airport, the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the company of his entourage which included

Chief Pius Akinyelure, Alh. Muhammed Massari and Jon James Faleke made first stop over at the Goverment House to pay a condolence visit to Mr Seyi Makinde.

Here, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed sadness over the death of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Adetunji Saliu, Aje Ogungunniso I. He said, coming shortly after the death of another top ranking traditional ruler in Yorubaland and Oyo State, the Olubadan’s passing away, is a big loss for the state and Yoruba race.

Armed with a condolence letter, Tinubu handed over the letter which read in parts:

“I commiserate with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government and people of the state who would now have to endure the demise of another top traditional ruler barely three weeks after the passing of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade 111.

“I must also extend my sympathy to the sons and daughters of Ibadanland over the loss of this eminent traditional ruler. May the gentle soul of Oba Adetunji rest in perfect peace.

Tinubu recalled the late Oba Adetunji as “humble, humane, mature, calm and decent, always a symbol of unruffled dignity.”

He also said that, the late Oba Adetunji had made his name as a successful businessman and music and entertainment promoter who contributed a lot to uplift the careers of many top musicians in the land, thus contributing his quota to the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

“The late Olubadan worked assiduously for peace and stability of not only Ibadanland, Oyo State and Yorubaland, but also the entire country. He superintended over the ancient city with even-handedness.

“I had a close personal relationship with Kabiyesi and I will deeply miss him. My condolences to his family, particularly the Oloris, Mogajis and the princes. May God Almighty comfort them.

He commended Makinde for receiving him on a short notice, describing that attitude as a the sign of an “Omoluabi.” He also condoled with him on the recent death of ex-oyo state governor Alao-Akala.

Oyo state governor, Makinde, replied, thanking him for coming to pay courtesy visit and pointed out that Tinubu’s visit confirms that Asiwaju’s politics is without bitterness.

“I wish you well in your presidential ambition and I pray that Nigeria will get the best president to lead us,” added the governor.

Afterwards, the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu moved to the home of the family of the Olubadan of Ibadan where he also extolled the virtues of the late Oba Adetunji, promising the entire family that he will continue the deep relationship he had with the late Oba, with them, despite his transition.

It was a day full of activities, as Asiwaju and his entourage along with Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, other party chieftains and party members also made a stop over at Senator Rashidi Ladoja’s house which appeared a political consultation visit.

We were able to find out that, the APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahned Tinubu has had a relationship with Senator Akanbi which dates back to about 32 years and has been based on a mentor and mentee basis.

Tinubu used to opportunity of his visit to Ladoja’s house to share his plans for winning the upcoming presidential election in 2023.

“I will win the Presidential election in 2023, through the support of the masses,” he announced.

Though Tinubu admitted that there would be challenges, he quickly added that he will overcome the challenges.

“Life is a challenge and you must be ready to confront challenges and overcome. I have the confidence that I will overcome any form of challenge.

“The reactions of critical stakeholders to my presidential ambition have been very positive, encouraging and overwhelming and these have spurred me on with the strong conviction that we would succeed and emerge victorious after the election.

“We are forging ahead and with the strong support of the masses of Nigerians, we are going to achieve a resounding victory,” Tinubu added.