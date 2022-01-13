By Adeola Badru

The family of the immediate-past governor of the state, late Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, also mourned the passing of Otunba Alao-Akala.

A statement signed personally and made available to Vanguard, by Ajimobi’s first child, Idris Abolaji Ajimobi, sympathised with the people of Ogbomosho and the state in general over the death of the APC stalwart.

He described the death of the former governor, who was like a father to him, as a great loss to the people of Ogbomosho and Oyo State in general.

Describing him as a role model who would be remembered as a generous man of the people who played a vital role in the development of the State, Ajimobi said: “He was a unifying force for the nation and his contribution to the growth and development of democracy in Oyo state and Nigeria cannot be forgotten in a hurry.”

“In all circumstances, he lived nobly and he died in nobility. He was an achiever.

I express my sincere condolence to the members of his family as well as to the government and the good people of Oyo State, it is our prayer that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest and comfort all those he left behind,” he added.

