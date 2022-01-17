ACMGS 89 gives back to Alma mater

By Gabriel Olawale

The Ajayi Crowther Memorial Grammar School Bariga Lagos, set of 1989 Alumni Association fondly called ACMGS 89, has promised to provide more infrastructures in their alma mater as it celebrates its 32nd reunion and awards night.

Speaking at the event, the President of the association, Mr Jude Orji, who highlighted the achievements of the group said: “Within a short period of coming together, we were able to provide the school with amenities such as water tank, provision of sickbay, donation of sports jerseys and repair of dilapidated walls and toilets.

“In the coming days, we will be providing scholarships for brilliant students of Ajayi Crowther Memorial Grammar School, and also look after the welfare of some members who are in need.”

Some of the highlights of the event were the presentation of cash to a former school teacher, Mr Niyi Ogunfowora and also to the widow of one of the school late teachers, Mrs Oguntomi.

Awards of recognition were presented to some members for their selfless contributions.

In his remarks, one of the award recipients, Mr Olushola Ojedokun commended members of the Alumni association for their unending love towards the development of the school.

Ajayi Crowther Memorial Grammar School Bariga Lagos was founded in September 1980, the all-boys school is the pride of the Bariga community.

Vanguard News Nigeria