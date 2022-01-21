.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The progressives women congress under the coordination of Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari alongside wives of APC governors across the country have conferred an award of outstanding performance to a former federal member of the house of representatives and first female federal lawmaker Hajia Halima Hassan Tukur Yelwa from Kebbi state.

Yelwa who was the first female federal lawmaker in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states was recognized by the progressives for her contribution while in the green chambers which include the facilitation of projects worth N4bn sited at her constituency, she also brought 1.4m power substation at Yauri.

In human development, Halima secured appointments for hundreds of youth in the civil service and paramilitary among others.

Speaking at the conference, Mrs Buhari urged members to domesticate it to the grassroots to trigger more women participation in politics come 2023 in order to encourage them to be like honourable Halima who contested as a female in 2007 and emerged the first female lawmaker from three northern states, her excellent performance while at green chamber won her a second term in 2011 and she is still politically active, Mrs Buhari said.

The conference had in attendance the executive governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, his counterpart of Jigawa state Badaru Abubakar, diplomats, legislators and the wife of the attorney general Aisha Abubakar Malami who identified with the recipient’s exceptional achievements as female and a former female federal lawmaker.

Vanguard News Nigeria