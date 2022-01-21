By Lawani Mikairu

Following series of near collision between motor vehicles and aircraft at the airside of Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria , FAAN, has prohibited any airport official, who has neither undergone the mandatory airline drivers training, nor certified appropriately to drive on the airsides of the nation’s airports.

Confirming the prohibition yesterday, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Herrietta Yakubu said the stakeholders have been put on notice and asked to give their staff who must drive at the airside ” the required training” to do so.

According to Mrs Yakubu, ” FAAN is re-emphasising this policy to ensure operational safety, following a recently averted airside incident involving a Customs official, at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.”

“With this directive, all airline officials, Security agencies, ground handling companies, and other stakeholders are hereby put on notice to ensure that their officials, that have airside related roles, and will need to drive, are sent to FAAN’S training department to undergo this mandatory training before been assigned to duty.”

“The Authority will no longer take lightly any act of violation of this directive, in the interest of safety”, she threatened.

It will be recalled that few weeks ago, a vehicle undergoing repair at the airside was driven by a non airport official and had a near head on collision with an aircraft coming in to land at the Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.