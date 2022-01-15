Social Commentator and Crusader, Aida-Nath Ogwuche recently paid iconic former Nigerian Head of States, General Ibrahim Babaginda a visit at his Hilltop residence in Minna.

The PSA to the Governor of Benue State, who is Convener of The Aida-Nath Foundation, expressed her delight for some of the landmark developments and diplomatic successes Babaginda achieved during his term as Head of State.

“General Babaginda is a great leader, and one of the few Nigerian Presidents who stamped their efforts in the development of this country. He made some very viable diplomatic decisions, which are quite effective in Nigeria’s relationship with the rest of the world, as well as in the aspect of economic and social empowerment of Nigerians. So I respect and regard him alot.”

Aida-Nath also used the opportunity to call for the youths of Nigeria to get more involved in the leadership recruitment process, and find their place in the Nigerian political podium.

“I urge the Nigerian youths to get more involved in the political processes. The elections are around the corner, and the only strength and lifeline the youths have is their PVC. It is very essential we all go get our PVCs and vote. We can’t keep complaining and yet stay away from the processes which elect our leaders. Your PVC is the most essential cog in our democratic machine,” she said.