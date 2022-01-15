By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

STAKEHOLDERS of Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district have passed a vote of confidence on the state governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel, for his pragmatic disposition and development-driven leadership that has made the state an investors’ haven in the past six years.

This is contained in a communique’ issued at the end of the Senatorial district stakeholders meeting/New year get-together, held the deputy governors Lodge, government House last Sunday evening, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

The stakeholders resolved that they fully support the completion agenda and succession plan of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

According to the communique’ the resolutions made by the stakeholders came after they appraised the developmental strides of the present administration, the emerging political developments in the senatorial District, and in the state as a whole.

The communique’reads in part: They commended His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, for his superlative performance in the State, particularly in the areas of industrialization, aviation, massive road construction projects, human capital development, other infrastructural development in the areas of healthcare, education, agriculture, and the overall development of the State.

“The stakeholders appreciated the sustainable peace and harmonious co-existence that Akwa Ibom State people have experienced and enjoyed in the last six years, and urged all hands to be on deck to sustain the current climate of peace in the state.

“The meeting agreed to zone the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial Seat to Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, which is the only Federal Constituency yet to produce a Senator in the political history of the Senatorial District.

“The stakeholders unanimously endorsed the aspiration of Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem for the Senatorial election come 2023 and called on the people to massively support him.

“They resolved unambiguously that Stakeholders of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District fully support the Completion Agenda and succession plan of His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, and shall follow His direction in this regard.

“They passed a vote of absolute Confidence on the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, for his pragmatic disposition and development-driven leadership that have opened up Akwa Ibom State to the world, and made the state an investors’ haven in the last six years.