By Chioma Onuegbu, IKOT EKPENE

RESIDENTS of communities in Ikot Ekpene and Obot Akara local government areas of Akwa Ibom State, have expressed dissatisfaction over the State Government’s failure to fix the Mbiaso-Ikot Ukpong Bridge since its collapse in 2020, subjecting the people to unspeakable suffering.

However, it was learned the state government awarded the contract to repair the bridge to a construction firm last year, but the contractor could not resume work despite visiting the site to assess the damage because government did not pay mobilisation fee.

Why residents are angry – Umoette, inhabitant

Some of the irate villagers, including commercial motorcyclists and tricycle operators, who spoke to NDV, called on the state government to quickly intervene and repair the bridge, saying government promised it would fix the bridge without delay in 2020, but has not done so until now.

Speaking to NDV, Mr. Manasseh Umoette from Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, explained that the residents felt unhappy when they observed that two contractors that came to assess the level of damage on the bridge have disappeared.

“I remember that the immediate past Commissioner for Works visited this collapsed bridge and gave our people the assurance that it will be fixed in no distant time.

“It was not long after that, we saw two construction firms there, coming to assess the extent of damage done.

Confusion

“We were disappointed that after sometime, we did not see them again. Even their equipment that were moved down to where the bridge collapsed have since been removed.

“Towards the end of 2021, we heard that the governor has awarded contract for the construction of the bridge.

“As we speak, we do not know which contractor it was awarded to because we have not seen any work started on that bridge, so we, the people, are confused.

“We are not sure if the bridge has been awarded, since we have not seen any sign of a contractor there recently.

“My concern is that the Mbiaso-Ikot Ukpong bridge collapse has affected our people badly.

Schoolchildren now use makeshift bridge

“Some children from Mbiaso community in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area attend the nearby Primary School, Urua 2 in Obot Akara Local Government Area.

“And this is the only access road to that school. You cannot imagine the kind of stress those children go through to access their school in Obot Akara by using this make-shift bridge.

“I pray that nothing terrible happens before they eventually fix the bridge,” he said.

We are suffering – Inyang

Also speaking to NDV at the site of the collapsed bridge, Mr. Edidiong Inyang from Obot Akara, who uses tricycle loader to convey goods to Ikot Ekpene daily, lamented: “This remedial bridge was constructed after the main bridge collapsed.

“If you look, you can see the slope from Obot Akara side of the road. If your brake is not working well, you can fall inside the stream.

“In 2021, one tricycle operator coming down that slope hit himself on the pillar of the collapsed bridge when he could not control his speed.

“Fortunately for him, he did not die. So it is risky driving on this road as it is now. Therefore, I am appealing to government to help us by repairing the bridge this dry season.

“I want to appreciate our governor for other roads and bridges he has done in Obot Akara.

“But the bad condition of this bridge has really affected my business badly because I have to reduce the quantity of goods I used to convey to Ikot Ekpene. When I used to carry full load, I make more profit,” Inyang said.

We are helpless – Eno, resident

Another resident of Obot Akara and commercial motorcyclist, who simply identified himself as Eno, said they were helpless following the state government’s delay in fixing the road, noting that it was even more difficult for them to see their representatives, both at state and National Assembly concerning the bridge.

Bridge not abandoned, contract awarded – Sen. Ekpenyong

Contacted, Senator Christopher Ekpenyong, representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District (Akwa Ibom North-West) allayed the people’s fear, saying the bridge has not been abandoned, rather, that it has been awarded.

Ekpenyong noted: “Through collective request, the governor approved the construction of the bridge and awarded it to a company called SEYANG Limited in December 2021. But the information I have is that the company has not been mobilised.

“And I have confidence that Governor Emmanuel Udom, in his wisdom, in this 2022 will do the needful by advancing the interim payment and the contractor will commence work.

“Let me appreciate this governor because he has done two bridges for us in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, the one linking Nto Edino to Ekwereazu in Abia State.

“I brought that to his purview in 2015 when he came to campaign and he graciously awarded it in 2016, and last year, it was practically completed and commissioned.

“That Mbiaso -Ikot Ukpong Bridge is making the fourth bridge this governor has graciously awarded for construction for us.

“Our prayer is that resources come his way so that all will be completed before the end of his tenure.

“I personally appreciate this administration, it has done better than the previous government in terms of what it has done for Obot Akara and entire Akwa Ibom North-West,” he said.

