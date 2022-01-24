By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

At least one life was lost while two others are in critical condition after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked Abor Community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, Saturday.

Vanguard gathered that after the attack on Mgbuji farm settlements, also in the council area which resulted in the death of at least three farmers about two weeks ago, the herders relocated to another farm settlement in Abor, where the latest attack took place.

A member of the community who spoke in anonymity said the three farmers were attacked with machetes, resulting in the death of one of the victims.

“Three farmers were attacked in their farm settlement on Saturday at Abor. One is already dead while two others are critically injured with severe machete cuts. They are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital now.

“This is not the first time our community is being attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen this New Year,” he said.

The source said that palpable fear has gripped the community over the movement and resultant attacks of herdsmen in the local government, calling on the governments to find lasting solution to the menace.

The spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the attack but said that no life was lost.

“Yes, there was an attack but nobody died,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria