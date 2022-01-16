By Bashir Bello, KANO

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has again on Sunday paid a condolence visit to factional Chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC, Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna Dan Zago, over the death of his elder brother, Alhaji Shuaibu Haruna Zago.

It was gathered that the deceased died on Saturday.

Recall that parallel congress conducted in the state saw the emergence of two chairmen, that by the Abdullahi Ganduje faction of the APC in the person of Abdullahi Abbas and that produced by the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau led faction, Ahmadu Haruna Zago.

However, a ruling by an FCT High court, presided by Justice Hamza Muazu had upheld the Congresses conducted by the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau faction that produced Ahmadu Haruna Zago as Chairman.

In a post on his Facebook wall, the governor’s new media aide, Abubakar Ibrahim, said Ganduje was accompanied on the visit by Abdullahi Abbas and some cabinet members.

Recall that Governor Ganduje had in the late last year visited his predecessor, former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over the death of his brother, Inuwa Kwankwaso.

