Novak Djokovic

By Emmanuel Okogba

World number 1, Novak Djokovic could still be deported despite winning his first appeal against attempts to deport him by the Australian government over his Covid-19 vaccine status.

The decision was taken by immigration minister Alex Hawke and the 34-year-old could now be deported from Australia.

It also means that Djokovic could possibly face a three-year ban from getting a visa for the country, but this can be waived.

Hawke said in a statement: “Today I exercised my power… to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.”

The Serbian first had his visa cancelled on January 6 after he failed to provide appropriate evidence to receive a vaccine exemption.

He was then kept in an immigration hotel as he appealed to have his visa reinstated – he won that appeal and it was looking like he was going to be able to play at this year’s Australian Open before the new cancellation of his visa on Friday.

According to reports, Lawyers and Judge agree this case is fresh and not related to what happened at the airport when Djokovic arrived. His legal team say the argument now is over whether Djokovic will excite anti vax sentiment if he stays.