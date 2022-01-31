•Opens more outlets

By Cynthia Alo

Retail Supermarket Nigeria Limited (RSNL), owners of Shoprite in Nigeria, have announced plans to reopen the Circle Mall Store. The store which is located in Jakande, Lagos was shut down following the vandalisation that erupted during the EndSARS protests in 2020.

Tayo Amusan, Chairman of RSNL, said the reopening serves as an opportunity to show customers that the dogged Nigerian spirit runs deep, even as the team works to optimize its operations for continued productivity.

READ ALSO:Police arrest 5 suspects over killings, robbery in Osun

He stated: “We’re excited to be reopening after a long hiatus. We have had tremendous support and we are looking forward to once again opening our doors to our customers in the Jakande, Lekki area and its environs.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to support the growth of the Nigerian economy even as we explore opportunities to expand our network of outlets thereby providing employment opportunities for Nigerians. We are also exploring opportunities to partner with more local farmers and small business owners to optimise agribusiness across Nigeria to considerably increase agricultural yield in the country”.

The retail giant has also announced plans to open new stores in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Benin and Jos as part of its expansion plans, increasing the company’s presence to almost 30 stores in the country.

Meanwhile, Shoprite Maryland, in Lagos, will cease operations.

“We have made the difficult, but necessary, decision to discontinue business operations from Maryland, for now. We thank the surrounding community for years of patronage and loyalty. Our commitment to Lagos state is unwavering and we look forward to providing area shoppers with enhanced shopping experiences in the future,” Amusan explained.