By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

New winners of the AfroZons Dubai Soundoff Giveaway have started to emerge from across the globe.

According to the Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism, DET, winners have so far emerged from The USA, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, United Kingdom UK and Angola.

The expected winners, who will have the opportunity to travel with a partner, will get two return tickets, accommodation, tickets to Expo 2020, access to the very exclusive Afrobeat Desert Safari Party and all activities linked to the Soundoff.



Over 70 free packages were provided to lucky Afrobeat fans, who had the chance to win this very unique opportunity to see Dubai courtesy of their local AfroZons radio show hosts and sponsored by Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism, DET.

Popular Afrobeat sensation, D’Banj, who was the first artist to put an Afrobeat song in the United Kingdom UK Top 10 with his single “Oliver Twist” has promised visitors a memorable experience and has hinted at many more surprises during the Soundoff experience.

D’Banj who has been on various radio stations, promoting the rare opportunity, revealed his deep and very meaningful connection with Dubai.

According to the award-winning artist, Dubai has inspired him in various ways, explaining how he got the inspiration for his soon to be launched self-named perfume, from Dubai.

He said Dubai was also where, on his first visit, he met his good friend and mentor, Kanye West.

According to him, since that encounter, “things just got better for me. Now you can’t write my story without mentioning Dubai in it.”



The Soundoff which is slated to hold from the 3rd to 9th of March 2022 promises to be fun packed. Packages, which are fast selling, are limited and heavily discounted. The official website for the Soundoff is www.afrozonsdxb.com. The website hosts further information on the ways to join D’Banj, Radio Hosts and the Celebrities at the Afrozons Dubai Soundoff. It also has all the needed information on the discounted packages for travel to Dubai.