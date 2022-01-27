.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Afenmai Patriotic Development Association (APDA), a socio-cultural group of Edo North descendants Thursday congratulated the minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikhanade Agba for bagging the deserved traditional title of the “Oduma of Auchi Kingdom”.

It was gathered that His Royal Highness, the Otaru of Auchi Sacred Kingdom, Alhaji H. A. Momoh, Ikelebe III choose the minister for the highly revered title for his immense developmental strides in Afenmai land and Edo state.

Dr (SHC) Kennedy Izuagbe, President of the group and Mr Lucky Anya, General Secretary in a congratulatory message urged all sons and daughters of Afenmai land to continue to pray for the wellbeing of the minister as he continues to show commitment to the development of Edo state and Nigeria.

Prince Clem Agba who hails from the Uzanu Kingdom in Edo state has been the catalyst for many infrastructural developments including roads, drainages and electricity which has greatly assisted many of the agricultural and small scale investments in Edo North in particular and the state in general.

Dr Izuagbe said, “As a member of our Board of Trustees, We wish to affirm that this Customary Title is in recognition of your honesty, benevolence, hard work, and passion for excellence which you have shown in your skill to the nation.

Vanguard recalls that the minister has used his good offices to intervene in some community disagreements over land and border issues in Edo North in the past while suing for peaceful coexistence.