By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have qualified for the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, defeating Sudan 3-1 to do so.

The win was their second in as many game and will ease whatever tension there was heading into the final group stage match against Guinea Bissau.

Samue Chukwueze opened scoring three minutes into the game, stroking home from a Moses Simon pass.

Taiwo Awoniyi got the second after a Troost-Ekong header bounced off the striker and beat the Sudanese goalkeeper who should have done better.

Moses Simon joined the goal scoring party just after the second half began while Sudan got their consolation from the spot after Ola Aina fouled in the penalty box.