AFCON: LiveScore Bet to stream all games, reward football fans

As the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) sets to begin this weekend, premier sports betting company, LiveScore Bet have announced their intention to stream all matches live on the LivescoreBet app.

Speaking to the media at a recent briefing, the management of the company revealed that they would be bringing the hugely anticipated AFCON to the fingertips of sports loving fans, with daily trivia to ensure that everyone is a winner.

The marketing director for the company, Jerry Rukevwe Onokpite, said, “We would be streaming all AFCON games with special focus on Super Eagles matches.

“We are also giving the best odds in the market for Nigeria to win in all games during the AFCON while also giving out prizes every time Nigeria wins. We also intend to run several competitions during AFCON on various media platforms to ensure that not only betting fans are winners. With LiveScore Bet, everyone is a winner”.

He continued, “LiveScore Bet delivers the best-in-class product that builds on the existing user experience of the Group’s hugely popular LiveScore™️ product. LiveScore Bet also represents a new opportunity for customers to bet responsibly with the trusted LiveScore brand”.

Aside earning from predictions, football fans will win amazing prizes during the AFCON which include jerseys, mobile phones, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria