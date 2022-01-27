Gernot Rohr

By Jacob Ajom

The organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, have said that the former Super Eagles handler, Genort Rohr, was partly responsible for the early ouster of the Super Eagles from the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The President of Matchmakers Consult International Limited, organisers of the awards, Shina Phillips, made the assertion in an interview with newsmen yesterday.

The Pitch Awards are presented to Nigerian former and present sportspeople, administrators and journalists, in recognition of their positive contributions to sports in Nigeria.

Phillips, while reacting to the early ouster of the Super Eagles from the 2021 AFCON, said that the setback in the tournament would, however, not affect the 8th edition of the Pitch Awards.

He noted that although the ouster of the Super Eagles in AFCON by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia was painful, it was not an unusual circumstance.

He said, “The result in the AFCON though painful, was not unexpected. It is not that I am not patriotic enough not to believe in the team, there are other underlining factors.

“If we look at it critically, the former Head Coach, Rohr failed to give Nigeria a formidable team and I like the fact that the Nigeria Football Federation took a bold step to sack him before the AFCON”.

