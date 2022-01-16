By Emmanuel Okogba

Defending champions, Algeria may not make it into the next round of the ongoing African Cup of Nations with only one point from two games made possible by a shocking 1-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

After an unconvincing display against Sierra Leone in their opener, the Desert Foxes went into the game hoping to grab all three points before the cracker against Cote D’Iviore on Thursday, but the clash with the Ivorians has now turned into a must win match after today’s outcome.

The defeat also brought to an end Algeria’s 35 games unbeaten run that dates back to 2018.

Esteban Obiang Obono’s 70th minute goal came against the run of play and was a result of lack of concentration on the part of the Algerians who allowed the ball roll into the part of the defender and he was not going to miss.

Talisman, Riyad Mahrez failed to work his magic, alongside his teammates leaving a frustrated coach, Djamel Belmadi on the sidelines.

As it stands, anything but an outright win against the Elephants who equally need a win to book top spot will mean an early flight back home for the third highest ranked team on the continent.

