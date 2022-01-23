By Emmanuel Okogba
Austin Eguavoen has named the same starting eleven that began the first two games for the Super Eagles at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.
After making a total of eight changes in the last group game against Guinea Bissau, he goes back to the starters that impressed against Egypt.
A win against Tunisia will set up a quarter final tie with Burkina Faso who defeated Gabon 7-6 on penalties after they ended regulation time at 1-1
See starting XI below…
Maduka Okoye
Ola Aina
Zaidu Sanusi
Kenneth Omeruo
William Troost-Ekong
Joe Aribo
Wilfred Ndidi
Kelechi Iheanacho
Samuel Chukwueze
Moses Simon
Taiwo Awoniyi