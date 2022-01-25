Maduka Okoye

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has urged Nigerian fans not to blame keeper Maduka Okoye for concedinga a goal in their round of 16 Africa Cup of Nations ouster byTunisia.

Okoye failed to deal with Youssef Msakni’s low shot from outside the box and it was the end of the road for the Super Eagles.

“A lot of people said Okoye caused the goal but I don’t want to believe that because if you look at the shot very well from that distance, the speed was very high and before the ball got to Okoye, it swerved.

“After the goal, they tried the same action again with another shot from outside the 18-yard box but thank God, Okoye reacted quickly and pushed it for a corner-kick.

But former Super Eagles striker Julius Aghahowa disagreed.

“Okoye should have saved that ball because he saw the ball coming towards his direction.

“I am really disappointed and feel he should have done better. This was a game we didn’t deserve to lose at all. But it has happened, and we have to accept our fate.”

Vanguard News Nigeria