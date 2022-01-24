By Jacob Ajom

Football fans in Garoua paid through their nose to be able to watch the Super Eagles take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their round of 16 match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations last night.

A survey by Sports Vanguard revealed that the fans paid as much as N10,000 for VIP match tickets. “However, the least amount paid was N3,000 for the popular side. Other categories include N8,000 and N5,000.

In the black market, however, the cost was as high as N15,000 for the VIP tickets, N12,000, N8,000 and N5,000 respectively.

It could be higher in some places as ticket sellers fixed prices arbitrarily. It largely depended on where and from who one bought his ticket from.

Yet fans were rushing to the 30,000 capacity Roumde Adjia stadium, a place the Super Eagles have been competing at since the tournament began two weeks ago.