Burkina Faso players and officials participating in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations here in Cameroon have been jolted by happenings back home after the country’s army seized power in a military coup.

The Stallions, as the Burkina Faso national team is called, swept past Gabon after a nail-biting penalty shootout at Limbe Stadium on Sunday only to wake up Monday morning to learn of the coup.

In a statement signed by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba and read by another officer on state television, the army said the take-over was peaceful and that those detained were at a secure location.

But the unfolding scenario has thrown the national team into confusion and an air of uncertainty has enveloped the team’s camp.

Most of the officials and players were looking moody and in groups discussing the situation at home.

Meanwhile, the Stallions are scheduled to take on Super Eagles’ conquerors, Tunisia on Saturday in a quarter final clash for Roumde Adjia stadium, Garoua.