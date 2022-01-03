The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have a full squad of 28 players in camp following the late arrivals of skipper Vincent Aboubakar and midfielder Andrea James Lea Siliki on Sunday evening.

Both players were the last to join the camp at the Mundi Multi Sports Complex due to club commitments, which extended into the final weekend of December 2021.

Cameroon’s Portuguese Coach, António Conceiçao had Siliki amongst the 24 players who took part in a routine training session on Monday, while Aboubakar who featured in two games in five days in the last week of December for Saudi Arabian side Al Nasr was given permission to rest.

Cameroon’s camp opened on December 27 with 19 players and completed a full house just a week from their Group A opener against Burkina Faso.

Group rivals, Ethiopia are already in Cameroon while Burkina Faso are scheduled to jet in on Tuesday and Cape Verde 24 hours after.

The Indomitable Lions observes one training session daily in preparations for the continent’s showpiece.

The five-time Champions will battle Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde in the quest to advance from Group A in the preliminary stages.

SOURCE: CAF

