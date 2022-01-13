Players of the Super Eagles on Wednesday expressed confidence in the team’s ability to defeat Sudan on Saturday at ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all 27 players in camp took part in a 90-minute recovery training session on the training pitch at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua.

The training, their first one after they beat Egypt on Tuesday in their opening Group D match, was held from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Some of the players, who spoke to NAN after the session, assured that they would continue to give their best.

They added that there would be no room for complacency in the game against Sudan.

Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, said the team would sustain the tempo from the Egypt game and keep on giving nothing but the best.

“We will do our best and keep doing the same thing we have been doing and, by God’s grace, we will win our games.”

Iheanacho, who was picked the man-of-the-match in the game against Egypt, noted that playing in the English Premier League (EPL) had helped him to improve his game a lot.

“Of course the EPL is a big competition and the best league in the world.

“It has helped me a lot, since I started playing in the EPL up until now. I, of course, have more to give.

“So, all I can do now is to keep improving,” Iheanacho said.

Similarly, Orlando Pirates’ Olisa Ndah said he was looking forward to a good game against Sudan.

He added that the team’s goal is to win all their group games to ensure the Super Eagles top the group.

“We have to win all the games but we are taking each game one step at a time.

“So, to win the next game is our target for now,” Ndah said.

Kenneth Omeruo of CD Leganes in Spain said the team could not afford to be complacent at this time, adding that the next game must also be taken seriously.

“We have to take the match seriously. The win over Egypt was a good start for us, but we shouldn’t lose focus and think the next game will be easy.

“So, we have to take the game seriously and try to win it so that we can be sure of qualifying for the next round,” Omeruo said.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was also confident that the Super Eagles could beat every team in the tournament.

“We are Nigeria and we are strong enough to beat everybody.

“I think the game against Sudan is going to be a more physical game. But, also, in this squad we have enough physical qualities.

“I am sure we can also get the job done against Sudan,” Okoye said.

On his part, William Troost-Ekong who captained the team during Tuesday’s match said he was delighted that the team kept a clean sheet against Egypt.

“We had a good outing in the first game and the boys played well. Great determination and, most importantly, we got the result.

“Of course, I want to get clean sheets in every game.

“But their is something that was in our favour. Everyone spoke so much about Mohamed Salah before the game, and this took the pressure off us.

“The whole team defended very well and they (Egypt) didn’t have many chances and I think we played some nice game of football, which is always exciting.

“Having said that, I don’t think we should believe in the hype going into the game against Sudan. Every game for us is going to be a big game.

“We are going to approach it the same way we did against the Egyptians. Game by game we are going to go further.

“So, we will keep cool and stay humble as we’ve got all it takes to get over the Sudanese,” Troost-Ekong said.

Super Eagles will face Sudan on Saturday, before playing against Guinea Bissau on Jan. 19 in their last Group D game.

