By Emmanuel Okogba

Gabon will have to hope for someone else to carry the nation’s Africa Cup of Nations expectation on their shoulder following striker and captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang testing positive for Covid, days after he was seeing partying in Dubai.

A video emerged on social media of the Gabonese squad ‘partying’ in Dubai during their AFCON preparations.

ALSO READ: Al Shabab set to deny Ighalo AFCON appearance

Gabon coach Patrice Neveu told AFP just days ahead of their AFCON opening match against Comoros that the Arsenal forward alongside team-mate, Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one.

Aubameyang was spotted at a ‘party’ in Dubai (Image: @now_arsenaI/Twitter)

“They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel,” said Neveu.

Aubameyang was among the earlybirds to head for AFCON following his falling out with club coach, Mikel Arteta that made him available for early preparations with his national side.

Gabon’s best outing at the continental showpiece was a 1996 and 2012 quarter final finish. They were co-hosts with Equatorial Guinea in 2012.

Vanguard News Nigeria