Following the signing into law, the bill to upgrade Adeyemi College of Education (ACEONDO) from its present status to Adeyemi University of Education by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU, has called for the constitution of the Implementation Committee.

The Union, in a letter by its General Secretary, Dr. Ahmed Bazza Lawan applauded the Minister for using his good offices to champion the cause of Teacher Education in Nigeria.

Lawan equally appreciated the academic staff in the institution whose quality service delivery and competence manifested in the upgrade.

He added that its members in the affected institution, having put in great efforts to sustain the legacies of the institution, are ready to do more to further enhance the profile and status of the new University.

COEASU in the letter said: “the Union received the news of the upgrade of the Adeyemi College of Education by the Federal Government the upgrade confirms its insistence that most Colleges of Education in Nigeria are qualified for upgrade to degree-awarding status.”

“The union opined that the quality of scholarship displayed over the years by the academic staff and the prudent management of resources by successive administrations led to massive infrastructural developments which qualified the college for her status.

“However it hopes that the academic staff will not be short-changed in the process of implementing the laudable upgrade.

“The history of the conversion of Colleges of Education to Universities by State Governments has left sour tastes in the mouths of Staff as existing staff members were whimsically downgraded and new staff drawn from the university sector were imposed on the system,.

” Such a tendency has resulted in frustration and untimely death of affected staff members.

” To forestall such a development, COEASU appealed to the Minister of Education to empanel a “Transition Committee that comprises of critical stakeholders to work out the implementation so that our members will not be short-changed.”

The union however pledged the commitment of its members to work hard to sustain and improve on the legacies of the institution.