Chief Aderinokun presenting loan cheque to a beneficiary at the Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation office, Abeokuta on Wednesday

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, on Wednesday, extended its interest-free loans to the people of Abeokuta South and Abeokuta North Local Government Areas.

The philanthropic gesture was part of ways aimed at assisting businesses and reducing the effects of the harsh economic conditions in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

Over 200 people were given cheques at the Foundation’s office and are expected to make refund within six months with no interest added.

Free motorcycles were also distributed to youths to help serve as a source of livelihood amid the increasing rate of unemployment.

The first batch of the loan distribution was in October 2021 for residents of Odeda and Obafemi-Owode Local Government Areas.

Chief Aderinokun presenting loan cheque to a beneficiary at the Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation office, Abeokuta on Wednesday

Speaking at the event, the co-founder of the foundation and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, assured the people that he would continue to support in making life better for them.

He said: “Whenever I hear of the struggles faced by my people, it unsettles me but I believe we can do much more if we remain united as one in Ogun Central.

“I don’t have enough money for myself but I’m always happy to help my people because I believe in the potentials we have in this senatorial district.

“This is the second batch of this loan initiative, and we hope to increase the amount to hundreds of thousands later this year if the initial loans are refunded in time.”

In attendance at the programme were Asiwaju Leragun of Egbaland, Chief Toyin Amuzu, Hon. Semiu Sodipo amongst other state and LGA leaders of PDP.