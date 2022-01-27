Adedoyin Ayomide

Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, popularly known as AyRubber, a broadcaster, on-air personality, voiceover artist, and talent manager has continued to sustain its charity outreach through benevolence and compassion, which perfectly describes the ideals

AyRubber is an embodiment of rare passion and hunger for the course and wellbeing of orphans and children in the motherless babies’ homes in Lagos State.

AyRubber reputed as a deft broadcaster with a humble beginning but committed to charity as playing his part in sustaining humanity–to which destitute and orphans belong, in a society, they are hugely neglected or forgotten.

Even the holy book prescribes that followers should be mindful of the less-privileged. Particularly in the Bible, Hosea 14:3 stated: “For in you the fatherless find compassion.”

This sense of duty and more is what drives this beautiful soul of a voiceover artist, who is never tired of making donations to care homes in Lagos.

AYrubber recently visited the St Monica’s Orphanage of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos in the Iju Ishaga area of the state with food items, toiletries, consumables for children, and many other items for the children, to help the church-owned centre sustain their objectives of “giving physical and psychological care to children that have been termed as less privileged; twenty- a four-hour system of care and protection to the children; ensure the standard of education for the children.”

On what fuels his passion to see to the welfare of orphans, AyRubber said: “So, I heard this from VJ Adams, make your passion your profession. My drive had always been to make sure I helped someone from point 0 to 100.”

Likewise, AyRubber took food items and daily household goods to The LoveHome Orphanage, a subsidiary of Real Women Foundation, located in the Magodo area of Lagos.

AyRybber’s intent, due to the popularity and high regard he commands among his colleagues, is “to draw the attention of the society to the light of disadvantage persons/less privileged as well as promote gender equality through advocacy and media campaigns.”

“What drives you should be fuelled every day. Be deaf to people’s opinions. Be consistent and disciplined and try to always stand out,” AyRubber added, whose real name is Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel