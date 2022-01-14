Following a successful listing on the Nigerian Exchange ( NGX – formerly the Nigerian Stock Exchange), Ronchess Global Resources Plc (RONCHESS) notified the Nigerian Exchange on January 12, 2022, on the restructuring of its board.

Ronchess Board of Directors is now led by Mr Adeolu Adeboye – a graduate of Software Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire United Kingdom. He practiced in this field for ten years in the United Kingdom before moving back to Nigeria. A seasoned entrepreneur who has created many businesses. His areas of expertise include Insurance, Retail, Power, and Construction. Adeolu Adeboye is an entrepreneur with experience in running diverse business interests successfully.

The board is co-chaired by the eminently qualified flight Captain Niyi Ogunnowo with over two decades of experience spanning Information Technology and the transportation industry across Nigeria and the United States of America. Captain Niyi graduated with Bachelor of Arts (Magna Cum Laude) in Computer Information Systems from Rutgers University Newark, NJ USA and Master of Science in Business and Information Systems from New Jersey University of Technology Newark New Jersey, United States of America. He holds high profile certifications and licenses such as the Airline Transport Pilot License, B-737 (CLASSIC) TRI EASA Certification, Oracle Certified Professional, Microsoft Certified Professional and Microsoft Certified Small and Medium Business Specialist.

Ronchess Executive Management is ably led by Mr Jackson Ukuevo, a Harvard trained professional from the Harvard Law School and Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America. From Road Marking, Ronchess has morphed into a construction giant under Jackson’s leadership, with ongoing plans to transform into an Infrastructure Management firm with interest in Road, Rail, Airport and Waste Management services in Nigeria. In addition, Jackson is a Racing Enthusiast with keen interest in Formula1 Grand prix, Basketball and Lawn Tennis Games.

Other board members are Mr Okafor Akalaka, Miss Temitope Adeboye, Mr. Tope Adebosin, Mr Lanre Ladipo, Mr Leon Kelly, Mr Nasir Muhammad and Barrister Christopher Egba Oruete (Esq)