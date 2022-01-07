Adasnoop

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Adasnoop, is making waves again in the international music scene after collaborating with South African Amapiano king, Ntosh Gazi at a packed show in Northampton, just outside London.

The undisputed Amapiano king Ntosh Gazi, who featured the hugely talented Adasnoop at a sold-out Club Tour in Northampton, just outside London, was so elated with his duet with Adasnoop that he went on social media to celebrate the young Nigerian lady, who is doing the country proud in the United Kingdom.

Taking to his youtube channel to share an image of himself with Adasnoop, whose real name is Anthonia Ezego, Ntosh Gazi, wrote, ‘’My tour in UK is treating me well and it is all because of good music’’.

Remarkably, the moment Ntosh Gazi dropped the post, it generated about 575 persons likes, in a little over one hour, a true reflection of the cult-like following that the celebrated South African artiste has.

And reacting to the development in an interview with reporters, Adasnoop has spoken of the surreal joy and sense of fulfilment she felt performing alongside Ntosh Gazi in Northampton.

According to Adasnoop, who is the leader of the hit-making group Afro Swag,‘’it means a lot to me and it is a big blessing to me and my career. It was nice collaborating with him. His energy, his performance and the crowd were all wonderful’’.

Continuing, Adasnoop said her career has been catapulted to the next level of limelight, pointing out that, ‘’I am getting myself to have more arena shows as my market is ready for me and I also plan to do more collaborations, hope to sign a good record deal and I am on course to collaborating with Davido at the O2 Arena and Wizkid in Maddison Square Garden.