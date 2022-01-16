Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu

Adamu Garba II, a 2019 Nigerian presidential aspirant, has described the accomplishments of Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State as impressive.

He also said he believed the governor’s record informed the decision of the youths and women in the North West to celebrate the governor.

Party stalwarts under the auspices of All Progressive Stakeholders and the National Association of Kebbi State Entrepreneurs hailed Bagudu who is also the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum for his giant strides.

This took place at an event titled: Inclusion for Success in Governance, The View from Kebbi State”. The event, which held on Friday in the state capital, Birnin Kebbi.

The forum was organised by members of the All Progressives Congress, North West Zone.

It was attended by several dignitaries within and outside of the state.

Adamu Garba II further reposed his confidence in the leadership capabilities and capacities of the governor of Kebbi State.

His words :“I will start by saying, His Excellency, excellent, exclusive, extraordinary executive Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressive Governor’s Forum Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, you have done the unimaginable. Because the problem we have in Nigeria is the lack of allowing the youths to exploit their full potential, it is not just about the youths harnessing their potentials.

What I observed in Kebbi State, is something that should inspire the entire country. And one thing I noticed, is that most times, youths are relegated to only Special Advisers and Personal Assistants, more or less as errand boys. But this is the man that chose to empower the youths of the state with decision making about the future of their state.

Why can’t we get this in many other states in Nigeria today? And that is why I want to call the attention of Comrade Abubakar Saddik Sa’idu Fakai, APC Zonal Youth Leader, North West, to let us know how much the enrollment form of Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu School of mentorship and leadership training costs. I will be the first person to buy the form. I congratulate Kebbi youths.

We thank you very much for what you have done for this country. You may want to relax after your tenure. Please, we urge you not to do that. We need you at the centre. It’s not just all about Kebbi people alone. I contested for the presidency of Nigeria under “The Not Too Young to Run Bill”.So during my recent consultations, I had conversations with someone from Kebbi and who started talking to me about the developments in Kebbi State. He was very passionate. I told him that whenever he is going to Kebbi State for any programme, I would want to come. And on getting to Kebbi State, we saw something that is unimaginable.

His Excellency is focusing on human infrastructure. It is not about building big bridges and skyscrapers, it is also about the people that will sustain, manage and grow the economy. And that is what Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu is doing. Touring Kebbi State, I observed that there has been steady power supply across the state and this was a shock to me. I understand that His Excellency, Governor Bagudu, invested massively in an independent power plant that delivers sufficient power supply for all within the state.

We also went to see Walcott Rice, producing 2.5 million tons of rice per annum. This is just unimaginable in Nigeria and again the bye products from the rice production are going to be used by the rural women to continue to develop and expand the economy. Let me tell you something, Bangladesh is running away from poverty because of rural women. Brazil is running away from poverty because of rural women, you have India and many other countries running away from poverty because of rural women, even Turkey as a nation ran away from poverty because of rural women and here also in Kebbi State, we have rural women getting empowered to become economically productive for the state.

On his part, Bagudu said: “My administration decided to support the youths and women by giving hopes and opportunities to them. And young people should not just be brought into power, but must be shown how they can bring the desired change to the state and the entire country.”