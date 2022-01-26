By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said yesterday that hundreds of its ad hoc staff that worked during the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State have absconded with the sensitive materials assigned to them for the election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in the state, Dr. Nwachukwu Orji told reporters in Awka that for refusal to turn the materials, the allowances of the affected ad hoc staff have been withheld.

He observed that efforts to recover the materials had fallen on deaf ears, adding that the commission had given the affected persons ample time to turn in the materials, otherwise they would face the law.

He said that the Commission had identified those involved, stating that they run into hundreds. Vanguard recalls that INEC engaged over 6000 ad hoc staff for the governorship poll.

He said: “We have made substantial progress with payment of allowances to the ad hoc staff that participated in the election. The Commission is, however, displeased that some ad hoc staff have failed to return some of the devices and other materials issued to them during the election. These materials include BVAS and other sensitive materials.

“The Commission has, therefore, taken the unfortunate decision to withhold the allowances of the staff involved in the act, pending the return of the materials to the Commission.

“The Commission urges the general public and particularly, those that serve as ad hoc staff, to see the Commission’s property as national asset, and therefore, treat them with utmost care and a sense of responsibility”.

Orji also said that INEC has resumed the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, in the state on 15 September 2021 because of the November 2021 governorship election in the state.

He added: “Following the successful conclusion of the election and the substantial progress we have made with regards to election reverse logistics, I wish to announce that the Commission has approved the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state from Tuesday, 25 January 2022.

“The resumption of the CVR exercise in the state would offer eligible but unregistered voters the opportunity to get registered, and enable already registered voters to transfer and/or update their registration.

“In addition, registered voters would collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) during the period. In line with the Commission’s policy, the modalities of the Continuous Voters Registration exercise will take place at the state and local government area offices of the Commission in Anambra State”.

According to him, the exercise, which would take place between the hours of 9.00 am to 3.00 pm daily, excluding weekends and public holidays, would be by online pre-registration and in-person registration at designated centres.

He said registration must be completed in person at the designated registration centres, warning that it must never be done by proxy.

Multiple registration is not allowed.

“Registration must be done in public space, and can be observed by accredited observers”, he stated.