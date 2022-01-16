…as it targets over $200m annual revenues

By Victoria Ojeme The National President of the Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria Dr. Victor Iyama has called for overhauling of the entire agricultural sector.

ACVEP is an initiative of the Information Marketing and management Institute [IMMI] in collaboration with the Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria.

Dr. Victor Iyama gave the assurances yesterday in Abuja while beefing Journalists on the gains the nation stands to benefit from the project when fully operational.

Iyama assured that Nigeria can earn well over $200 million annually from the Agricultural Commodity Value Chain Expansion Project [ACVEP]

He said, “It is a practical step in building a strategic synergy with innovations and technologies for transforming the agricultural commodity sector

He explained that if fully tapped, the sector will create over two million jobs for young Nigerians in the area of logistics, processing, supply chain management, agriculture extension services, establishment of new agriculture products aggregation centre when fully operational..

ACVEP is an initiative of the Information Marketing and management Institute [IMMI] in collaboration with the Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria. It is a practical step in building a strategic synergy with innovations and technologies for transforming the agricultural commodity sector.

He said, ‘’This is a sector that can take Nigeria out of poverty, it covers insurance, transportation, health, it is about food security, sufficiency and it can take care of our foreign exchange earnings, three commodities alone can earn the country more revenues than oil, This is one sector that can bring Nigeria out of poverty. Nigeria has no business with poverty”.

In his remarks, the IMMI President, Dr. Ekenechukwu Aloefuna said that the project is geared to expand commodity trade through implementation of agricultural research outputs, innovative best practices and multiple channel financing .

Aloefuna stressed that the project will strengthen deployment of digital innovations in creating farmer’s database, farm mapping, space technology based farm monitoring, forecast reporting, flood and environmental impact mitigation.

“We shall be using this medium to improve trade information that shall bring the agricultural commodity sector into formal and organized modern business that will attract the love of young people in Nigeria, we are currently implementing strategic partnership initiative with the federation of Agricultural commodity association which is umbrella body of over seventy five members’’.