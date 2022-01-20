From all indications, it is obvious that the love of Nollywood actor, Muyideen Oladapo, popularly known as Lala for education and achieving great in it is exceptional as the versatile actor has bagged a Master’s Degree at the University of Lagos, Akoka.

After he completed his Bachelor’s degree in Dramatic Arts at the Obafemi Awolowo University, in 2015, Lala has again earned himself a Master’s Degree in Theatre Arts at the University of Lagos.

The ceremony, held today, January 20, 2022, at the premises of the institution saw Lala being decorated as a master’s holder amidst fellow graduates with cheers.

According to the actor, the development was a great accomplishment of his passion for education.

“I am sincerely grateful to the Almighty for this rare privilege. I have always had a burning passion for attaining a greater height in education from my tender age and I thank God I achieved the dream despite fame and other engagements.

“This is a stepping stone for me to greater achievements because I am not relenting because I want to attain the highest level of education. I am grateful to God for the success of my second-degree education. It took me concerted effort in achieving this because there were lots of distractions, but I bless Allah that it eventually became a success,” he added.

The Osun State-born actor-cum-movie director said that despite his poor background as a son of a late farmer and a trader (son of an okra seller), he was proud to attain success in his academics.

Lala had his primary education at the Ansar-Rudeen (AUD) Primary School, Isale Osun, Osogbo, and his secondary education at the Mosifa Community Grammar School, Osun State.

His acting career had a facelift in 1992 when he join Dagunro Theater Group. He has featured, produced, and directed many movies.

The popular actor, who is in the news again on a good note will also in a few days add another year, precisely January 28, a development which will make the actor experience a double celebration within a month.