With recent development of kidnap and killing of minors, especially the girl-child, Actionaid Nigeria, Saturday, expressed pain over kidnap and killing of eight year old Asmau Wa’alamu, allegedly by a neighbour in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard, the Country Director, Actionaid Nigeria, Ene Obi, who was emotional expressed concern over girls who are still in captivity and also killed by their abductors.

Obi said: “I feel very sad. It is an understatement about women and children and it is really disturbing to us at Actionaid.

“The other week was a story from Maiduguri, Borno State still a story of a girl-child.

“We still have girls abducted that have not been rescued from different parts of the country.

“I can’t imagine how parents of this children will be feeling, the parents of the girl (Asmau) are feeling, and girls that are murdered.

“I feel pained and it is pathetic. Even teachers we are sending these girls to learn, and neighbours, family and friends abuse them. The enemy is within.”

Asmau’s killing is coming after 48 hours Nigerians are in pain over the kidnap and killing of five year old Hanifa in Kano.

According to the father of Asmau, Alhaji Shuaibu Waalamu, his daughter was kidnapped and killed after he had paid the kidnappers N3 million ransom.

He said his daughter was abducted on December 9, 2021, which he reported the matter to the police.

He added that despite paying the the kidnappers the ransom they demanded on January 19, 2022, said “They called me to tell me they killed her and switched off the phone.”

